Hospitals Prepare for Influx of COVID-19 Patients

Hospitals across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are gearing up for a surge of patients as the number of COVID-19 cases climb daily.

Tuesday afternoon Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told hospital leaders during a video conference that there have been 64 confirmed cases in the state, with one confirmed death in Matagorda County.

Hospitals have implemented their own restrictions when it comes to who enters the building based on age and current health condition.

Most of them are only allowing one point of entry, so people who enter can be screened.

Baylor Scott & White: Patients are only allowed two visitors; the hospitals have temporarily suspended entry to those under 16 years old; waiting rooms are closed to large group.