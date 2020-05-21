Honda Makes, Donates 5,000 Face Shields to Dallas Hospital

A Dallas hospital was the recipient of thousands of face shields from Honda.

“We wanted to give more protection to frontline workers since they are doing an amazing job of protecting us,” North Texas Honda Dealers representative Devin Ellis said.

Honda used its parts production equipment in Ohio to mass-produce the face shields to donate to hospitals across the country. Five thousand of those face shields were delivered to Baylor Medical Center in downtown Dallas.

“We have the ability to manufacture those types of things and it was in need so, it’s just another way that we could help out the frontline workers and use or resources to really help them out while other people use their strengths as well,” Ellis said.