Dallas

Honda Makes, Donates 5,000 Face Shields to Dallas Hospital

Honda used its parts production equipment in Ohio to mass-produce the face shields to donate to hospitals across the country

By Larry Collins

A Dallas hospital was the recipient of thousands of face shields from Honda.
Honda

A Dallas hospital was the recipient of thousands of face shields from Honda.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Dallas hospital was the recipient of thousands of face shields from Honda.

“We wanted to give more protection to frontline workers since they are doing an amazing job of protecting us,” North Texas Honda Dealers representative Devin Ellis said.

Honda used its parts production equipment in Ohio to mass-produce the face shields to donate to hospitals across the country. Five thousand of those face shields were delivered to Baylor Medical Center in downtown Dallas.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas 2 mins ago

Graduating Senior Beats Odds, Headed to College Despite Homelessness

“We have the ability to manufacture those types of things and it was in need so, it’s just another way that we could help out the frontline workers and use or resources to really help them out while other people use their strengths as well,” Ellis said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Dallascoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us