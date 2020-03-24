Homeless Services in Dallas Pushed to Limits Due to Coronavirus

Aside from the coronavirus crisis, there’s another problem brewing in Dallas streets.

Community groups say the homeless crisis that existed in Dallas before the pandemic is still ongoing and seems to be getting worse.

The services that have been working to serve the homeless and help curb the homeless population have been forced to drastically scale back their operations due to lack of volunteers and city orders, leaving thousands of people in limbo.

“With this virus hitting the nation in the world, we are focusing on staying open because the homeless need us now more than ever before,” said Pastor David Timothy of Soup Mobile Church in South Dallas.

With just a handful of helpers, he served food and hot coffee to more than 200 homeless this weekend.

But like it is for countless other groups, it's a struggle. He can no longer bring the homeless into his facility for church services and volunteers across North Texas are dwindling due to covid-19 restrictions, child-care and quarantine.

“We’re not making light of what’s going on right now, these are difficult times but we’re going to get through it,” Timothy said.

Other groups like OurCalling in Downtown Dallas said their food supply is dwindling. Most of what they receive is excess and bulk product donated from box stores.

But with shelves emptying to panic buying and people gathering supplies for a long road ahead, executive director Wayne Walker said they've lost 80% of their food donations, practically overnight.

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for food. Now we have more people showing up to eat every single day. It really has us retool how quickly can we find resources, to meet these needs. The demand is growing,” he said. “We have hundreds and hundreds of people that come to us. We’re the only place in the area where people can come and take care of basic needs. Most of the services that we provide throughout the year we put on the shelf and are really just trying to focus on life-sustaining services at this point.”

OurCalling normally serves hundreds homeless with a hot meal, showers, bathrooms, and laundry every day in their facility off Cesar Chavez Boulevard. But they’ve being forced to ban public gatherings inside the facility and are having to serve in the parking lot.

The organization is also losing volunteers and have lost a third of their staff manpower due to quarantine and other reasons.

“With the population expanding every single day and the resources going down, we’re stuck in the middle. The city and the county consider us an essential service, if we don’t show up to work they have nowhere to eat,” Walker said.

These two groups aren't the only ones. Here are several others that need help in one way or another with links to more information on how to help:

All being hit hard and with the economy tanking, Walker said a lot of nonprofits are struggling financially -- so there's little money to go around.

In the meantime, shelters have lost hundreds of bed spaces to keep people 6 feet apart. Walker said the city has turned the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center into a shelter, adding 350 more beds.

“But the convention center is running out of space every day, they’re turning people away every single night, every single shelter is turning away people.” said Walker. “ The most vulnerable population are the ones that are still outside. And have absolutely nowhere to go.”