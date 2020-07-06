Holiday Catch-Up, Tarrant County Reports 820 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

After not reporting new cases or deaths for most of the July 4th holiday weekend, Tarrant County Public Health reports 820 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with two deaths and 569 recoveries.

"Remember, those numbers represent three days because you know our folks have been working around the clock, and after talking to the administrator and he said, ‘You know, can we give our people off Friday and Saturday and I said, ‘Sure go right ahead." explained Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley

Monday's new cases, for July 3-5, bring the total number of cases in Tarrant County since March to 14,828. Cases for July 2, which totaled 585, were reported Sunday, July 5.

"I think we'll see again some pretty high numbers tomorrow because it will take a couple days for all the labs to get the records back, the test results," Whitley said. "But I see a lot more people wearing masks, and that's encouraging to me because up until the governor put the order out on Thursday, and I put out out the order the previous Thursday, we just weren't seeing folks, asked them and begged them to wear the masks and they just didn't do it."

After a two day hiatus in reporting, Tarrant County Public Health has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include an additional 585 new cases and three deaths.

The new 7-day average through Monday is 441 cases per day; last Monday the 7-day average was 373 new cases per day.

With two new deaths also being reported, the number of fatalities in the county related to COVID-19 is now at 238. The latest victims include a woman in her 70s from Arlington and a man in his 80s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting 569 new recoveries for a total of 6,187 survivors. There are currently 8,403 active, known cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

As of Wednesday, the county reported: 1,760 available hospital beds and 429 available ventilators; of the 8,403 active cases, 555 of those people are hospitalized.

A county-wide executive order requiring most people to wear face-coverings while inside area businesses went into effect at 6 p.m. June 26 and will remain in effect until Aug. 4; Gov. Greg Abbott put a similar state-wide order into effect on June 2 for counties with more than 20 cases.

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a mandatory face mask ordinance for all counties in the state of Texas that currently have more than 20 cases of COVID-19.