Highest Number of New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday in Dallas County

312 new positive cases of COVID-19, as well as three deaths were reported in Dallas County on Thursday.

That is the highest number of new positive cases reported on record for the county.

Dallas County Health and Human Services also reported three new deaths related to coronavirus on Thursday.

Thursday's numbers bring the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Dallas County to 13,257. The total number of deaths in Dallas County related to coronavirus is now at 277.

The three new deaths reported on Thursday include:

A woman in her 50's who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70's who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County is also reporting the highest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients on record at 373.

"These are the numbers we’re looking at to most accurately predict a second surge and doctors are looking at these numbers closely," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

After a series of protest related to the death of George Floyd, Dallas County set up a protester specific walk-up testing event at the American Airlines Center. Jenkins said the event successfully tested hundreds of people but is closing at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Jenkins reminded people that testing is available every day at the drive-thrus at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House or the walk-up sites at Red Bird Mall and Inspired Vision Compassion Center. You can find more testing locations here.