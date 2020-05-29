High School Graduations Finally Christen New $1.2 Billion Globe Life Field

After months of sitting idle because of the Major League Baseball season postponement due to the COVID-19 crisis, the brand-new Globe Life Field will finally welcome visitors for an event.

The $1.2 billion ballpark won’t be used for baseball just yet, but rather for a series of high school graduations that have been displaced because of coronavirus concerns.

“It’s been a roller coaster trying to figure out if we are still going to have graduation. Is it going to be inside, outside? Are we going to have it in May or July? A lot of uncertainty,” graduating senior from Irving ISD Mikaela Jauregui said.

Irving ISD schools will be the first of around 50 high schools that will christen the stadium with the first major public events.

“It’s important we still get to communicate with each other and stay true to tradition and have a sense of normalcy in what is a crazy time right now,” Juaregui said.

Students will be seated in lower levels with their families behind them in higher levels.

With up to 5,000 people expected at each ceremony, these graduations could serve as a trial run before an eventual MLB season. Sports Illustrated said the Globe Life graduations could provide a blueprint for Major League Baseball.

Beyond the logistics of the crowd, this will mean special moments, in a special place for North Texas graduating seniors.

“In the blink of an eye, everything changed,” Juaregui said. “I know it is a crazy time right now, but it will get better and I know this wasn’t the senior year that any of us expected, but at least we are still here.”