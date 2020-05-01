Here’s What is Reopening in North Texas This Weekend Under Abbott’s Open Texas Plan

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed his Stay at Home order issued in March to expire on Thursday, some businesses are reopening as part of Phase 1 of the Open Texas plan.

Restaurants, malls, retail stores and movie theaters can reopen on Friday but will be limited to 25% of their capacity. However, Abbott said that bars, salons, gyms, and barbershops are still ordered to remain closed for the time being.

Here's what restaurants, malls, museums, libraries, movie theaters, parks, and outdoor sporting opportunities are available this weekend:

Restaurants

Restaurants can open Friday but will be limited to 25% of their capacity.

Customers will notice changes at restaurants as the reopening process begins. Buffets are allowed, but an employee must serve the food. There will be no self-serve drink stations, and tables in dining rooms will be separated by at least six feet.

Malls

Though malls may open Friday at 25% capacity, some malls in North Texas will not reopen until next week.

Under the Open Texas plan, all play areas, food courts, and interactive displays at malls must remain closed.

Simon Property Group, the country’s largest mall owner, plans to reopen seven of its North Texas locations on Friday. Allen Premium Outlets, Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, Grapevine Mills, North East Mall in Hurst, The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, and University Park Village in Fort Worth will reopen Friday.

NorthPark Center in Dallas will also reopen on Friday at 10 a.m., but not all stores inside the mall will be open. Select retailers will continue to offer to-go service as an alternative shopping convenience.

In Denton, Golden Triangle Mall will also reopen on Friday at 11 a.m.

Galleria Dallas is waiting until Monday to reopen. All Galleria shoppers and employees will be required to wear face masks.

Brookfield Properties, the country's second-largest shopping mall operator, plans to reopen four of its North Texas malls next week. Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, The Parks Mall at Arlington, and Town East Mall in Mesquite will reopen on Tuesday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

Movie Theaters

Movie theaters can reopen on Friday, but many are choosing to stay closed for the time being.

Cinemark, Studio Movie Grill, and Alamo Drafthouse locations will remain closed until further notice.

Cinemark and AMC Theaters are both planning to open later in the summer.

Angelika theaters in Dallas and Plano and Cinépolis theaters in Victory Park and Euless will also remain closed temporarily.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, suburban movie theaters Flix Brewhouse in Little Elm and Movie House & Eatery in Flower Mound, Keller, and McKinney have also declined to reopen Friday.

The Texas Theatre will continue curbside offerings and virtual events, but the venue stay closed for the time being as well.

Drive-in movie theaters like Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth and Galaxy Drive-In in Ennis will be open on Friday, but outdoor seating and play areas will remain closed.

Museums

Museums can open Friday, but interactive stations and exhibits must remain closed. However, many museums are choosing to stay closed temporarily.

The Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and others are assessing when and how to reopen, but they will not be open on Friday.

A.W. Perry Museum in Carrollton will reopen by appointment only on Friday, and it will maintain a reduced occupancy rate of no more than 25%.

Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Addison will be re-opening for self guided tours on a limited basis on Friday. The museum will be open only on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Airplane and helicopter rides will not be available.

Libraries

Under Abbott's Open Texas plan, libraries can open Friday, but interactive stations must remain closed.

Libraries in Dallas will reopen Friday, but the Fort Worth Public Library will not reopen its 15 branches.

Frisco Public Library will resume curbside pickup, and it will now include 3D printing and Maker Kits.

The Carrollton Public Library will not open its two branches, Hebron & Josey Library and Josey Ranch Lake Library, but staff will operate drive-through windows for hold pick-ups on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parks

Under the Open Texas plan, state parks will be allowed to reopen Monday.

Park visitors must follow strict social distancing rules. They must wear face coverings, maintain a 6-foot distance from other parties, and avoid gatherings of more than five people.

Outdoor Sports

Abbott's Open Texas plan allows North Texans to return to outdoor sports, such as golf and tennis, as long as there are no more than four participants. Players must also maintain social distancing practices.

At many outdoor sporting venues, players and guests are encouraged to bring their own water bottles as no water fountains will be available in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Sports fields, playgrounds, basketball courts, and water parks will remain closed. Abbott's order also advises individuals to avoid swimming pools.