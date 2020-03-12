Here’s How North Texas Universities Are Fighting the Spread of Coronavirus

Concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus have universities across North Texas making changes to their academic calendars.

The University of North Texas and The University of Texas at Arlington on Thursday extended their spring break holidays by one week, according to announcements on their websites.

UTA said Thursday that all in-person courses would be moved to online-only once classes resume March 23. Online courses will be conducted as scheduled during the week of March 15, and faculty and staff will resume normal operations on March 16.

UNT posted on its website Thursday that all in-person classes would be canceled between March 16-22. A decision will be made by March 19 on whether classes would resume in-person or online, the announcement said.

UNT's online courses would resume as normal the week of March 16-22.

Texas Christian University on Wednesday announced it would extend its spring break vacation and transition classes to online-only. Classes will be held online starting March 23 through April 4, the university said.

Paul Quinn College in Collin County said Wednesday it would move all its classes online and discontinue face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. The transition will begin next week.

In a letter to students and staff, Southern Methodist University President R. Gerald Turner says all classes will resume as usual following the spring break holiday, which runs March 16-22.

