Here’s a List of Dallas Restaurants Staying Open for Business

There's a new way for people in Dallas to check whether their favorite restaurant is staying open through the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants all across the city are fighting to keep open during this time, with some already shutting their doors.

A list of about 300 restaurants staying open is available on visitdallas.com. Some restaurants also have special offers to entice customers.

Per Dallas County's stay-at-home order, all restaurants listed offer take-out or delivery service.

ONLINE: Support Dallas Restaurants

