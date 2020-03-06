Heartbreaking Photos Show Elderly Couple Separated by Virus Quarantine

Dorothy Campbell, 88, looked through a window on Thursday at her husband of more than 60 years, Gene Campbell.

Her son, Charlie Campbell, a retired nurse from New Mexico, had taken her to visit her husband who is in isolation in his nursing home.

The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, has become somewhat of the epicenter of the state's coronavirus outbreak. According to the King County Public Health Department, at least four elderly residents of the long-term care facility have died from coronavirus COVID-19.

Outside the building on Thursday, other families held a rally and press conference to air their concerns about the facility.

"We have been complaining for days about the lack of information," Kevin Connolly, whose father-in-law is a resident at the center, told local NBC affiliate KING. He added many families had learned about the outbreak on the news.

Dorothy Campbell wore slippers and used a cane with help from her son to visit with Gene; the couple talked through phones at the window. Dorothy lives in Bothell, Washington — about 8 miles north of where her husband stays in long-term care.

Life Care Center issued a statement on Thursday, saying staff is "continuing to provide care for our residents, the facility's highest priority, and our associates, who are our greatest resource in delivering the care."

"We grieve with the families who have lost loved ones; people who were important members of our professional family," Beecher Hunter, the president of Life Care Centers of America, said the statement. "Life is sacred and precious, and when it is lost, a little bit of those in their circle of friends dies with them."

Washington state officials announced Thursday that 10 people have died from COVID-19 and that 70 cases have been confirmed.

