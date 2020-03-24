Healthy, Easy and Affordable Snack Recipes for Kids

It’s something we have all seen at grocery stores across North Texas. A shortage of essential items we all need in everyday life. Stores are now putting limits on certain items to relieve the panic buying that has started since the coronavirus tightened its grip on North Texas.

The items you have been able to buy, you are trying to make last, and that includes snacks for the kids who are now home on extended break because of COVID-19.

Registered dietitian and mommy blogger Kacie Barnes whipped up five recipes for easy and inexpensive snacks for the kids to have during the day. Snacks that are also filling so they aren’t eating everything you buy in one day.

Here are Barnes' recipes:

1. Whole grain crackers: Crackers made with whole wheat have more staying power than those made primarily with white flour. I always look for "whole wheat" as the first ingredient on crackers. Another way to check for higher nutrition content is to look for at least 2 grams protein and 2 grams fiber per serving. If the ingredients say "wheat flour" - that's the same as regular white flour. You can buy the store brand to keep this even more affordable.

2. Cottage cheese and applesauce: Cottage cheese is packed with protein, and for kids who prefer sweet snacks, applesauce is a great mix-in. Look for the large jars of unsweetened applesauce, with just one ingredient - apples! If you don't have applesauce on hand but do have apples, apple slices are also great dipped in cottage cheese.

3. Avocado topped rice cakes: I can usually find small avocados under a dollar, and you'll get four servings of this snack from that one avocado! It's a great way to get in something green - and filling - at snack time. Rice cakes on their own are low calorie, but also not very filling, so avocado adds healthy fat and fiber to make this a satisfying snack.

4. Peanut butter banana pops: Put anything on a stick and it's instantly fun for kids. Add sprinkles and it's practically a party. You can get a handful of bananas for under a dollar, so they are easily one of the most affordable fresh produce options you can find!

5. Plain Greek yogurt with honey: When you buy yogurt in the large tub, you'll save money over buying the individual cups. And since you're spending more time at home, there's no need for the convenience of the individual cups anyway! Opt for plain, full fat or low fat Greek yogurt so you can keep the added sugar low, and add any toppings you'd like. We like it with a simple drizzle of honey.