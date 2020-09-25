Healthy College Student Fighting for His Life After Contracting COVID-19

A 21-year-old Austin College student is fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19.

Chris Miller was diagnosed with the virus last month and has since developed a cascade of complications that his family said have left him unconscious and reliant on a ventilator to breathe.

“It is so bad right now that they are talking about removing a portion of his right lung,” said his sister Honoria Bush. “We are talking about someone who is 21 who is about to go through a lobectomy if this(lung complication) continues to happen.”

Miller’s sister is all too familiar with COVID-19, as an emergency room nurse in Houston. When her brother fell ill in late August and complained of breathing issues she immediately became concerned.

“You are talking to someone one minute and the next they can barely breathe,” said Bush.

Before contracting the virus, Miller was an athletic and healthy college student whose only pre-existing condition was a mild case of asthma, his sister said. But as of Friday, he has now been unconscious for almost three weeks and doctors have told the family he has a 50-50 chance of survival.

“It is very shocking,” said Bush. “It is heartbreaking, it is tiring.”

Bush hopes her brother’s story will serve as a reminder for people of all ages to take the virus seriously.

“You have to take it seriously for just the next person,” she said.

If you would like to help Miller, who does not have insurance you can donate to a fund set up in his name here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-chris-beat-covid

