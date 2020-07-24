Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus Could Face ‘Frontline Fatigue'

Daily in hospitals and clinics, healthcare workers see coronavirus patients non-stop for about the past five months.

"We range anywhere from 60 to 100 patients a day,” said Trusted ER Hillcrest medical director Dr. Arie Marancenbaum. “We've had a pretty high volume of people come through."

Dr. Marancenbaum said a large number of testing of potential coronavirus patients and treating symptoms, although not on as large of a scale as a major hospital, can still be exhausting.

"We've seen a lot of people get tired and not only staff, but it's long hours and it's a lot of testing,” Marancenbaum said. “We have to be careful not to make any mistakes."

The president and CEO of the Dallas Fort Worth Hospital Council Stephen Love said this is happening in clinics and hospitals everywhere. He adds healthcare workers can't even let their guard down during downtime at home.

"It does have strain from an emotional strain,” Love said. “A personal strain. These are human beings with families."

"It's challenging to be a physician and work and you got to go home,” Marancenbaum said. “I've got little ones at home and my wife is also concerned, you know."

Marancenbaum said Trusted ER added staff to be able to relieve workers.

There are also relief workers being brought in to area hospitals.

"We are bringing in what we refer to as traveling nurses,” Love said. “These are temporary nurses and clinical people to help supplement the workforce."

While the frontline healthcare workers continue to fight the daily fight against COVID-19 they are asking you to do your part to help them.

"It's better to stay home,” Marancenbaum said. “It's better to wear a mask. Think twice about going somewhere or going to the store."

"Do you want to help a healthcare worker?” Love asked. “Wear a mask."