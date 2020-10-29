Health Officials Warn Against Halloween Gatherings as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Tarrant County health officials are asking residents to be responsible this Halloween weekend.

“We’re in a real pandemic and we need to be extra careful, particularly in Tarrant County. We are experiencing a true surge of COVID-19 and we want to have a safe Halloween,” Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said. “So, avoid going to bars or Halloween parties.”

Since Oct. 14 Tarrant County bars have been allowed to open at 50%.

“We have requested that TABC continue to monitor,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. “They are the ones that have the most impact on those bars and on those bars acting as restaurants to be able to pull their liquor license for a period of days, so we certainly hope TABC and code enforcement are out doing everything they can to enforce the wearing of the masks, the socially distancing and those types of things.”

“Bars are high-risk activities – especially when you have a Halloween party going on. Avoid going to bars altogether,” Taneja said. “In fact, I would avoid Halloween parties in your household. If you have one, have it with your immediate family unit.”

Taneja said families should also exercise caution when it comes to Halloween gatherings.

“Avoid any of those activities, especially ‘haunted houses,’ because of their indoor setting and if there are a bunch of people in there it becomes a crowded setting,” Tanja said.

He added that hay rides should be avoided unless only your immediate family is involved and if families do decide plan other types of gatherings, social distancing and mask usage should be practiced.