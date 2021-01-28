Health Experts and TCU Give Insight Into Vaccinations and Safe Return to Campus

Fort Worth health experts and the chancellor of Texas Christian University will discuss COVID-19 vaccinations and keeping college campuses safe during pandemic.

A Facebook live conversation Thursday morning in Fort Worth hosted by TCU and UNT Health Science Center.

TCU officials and doctors with UNT Health Science Center will offer and exchange knowledge with the community.

The goal is to be a resource to the community when it comes to community health, and access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, Department Chair of Internal Medicine at TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine believes one of the hottest topics will be getting people vaccinated and the measures being taken to keep college campuses in Tarrant County safe.

That in itself, remains a challenge.

“How do we define those touch points? How do we define those access points? How do we manage the flow of citizens in and out, the population in and out all of those various points of access,” said Sathyamoorthy. “It's a real big jigsaw puzzle. Putting together effectively and creating those lines of communication, are going to be the hallmarks to success of getting our country immunized.”

Join the Facebook Live Chat at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 on the medical school's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fwmdschool/live_videos/