Health Department Data Shows COVID-19 Hospitalizations on the Upswing in DFW, Statewide

After dropping to nearly 1,400 patients late last month, COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the upswing in North Texas and across the Lone Star State.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services released on Tuesday shows that as of July 5 there were 1,746 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

The number is far below the high of more than 14,000 reached in January 2021, but also represents an upward trend over the last week or so.

On June 27, the state reported 1,428 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, that's the lowest number reached since April 2020. On July 5, just eight days later, the state reported an increase of more than 300 patients in Texas hospitals.

Stephen Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said Tuesday there are now 468 patients in North Texas hospitals with COVID-19. The state's report is generally a day behind the numbers reported by local authorities.

Love said COVID-19 patients in North Texas ICUs represent 11.12% of total ICU patients which also is the highest percentage since mid-May.

On Tuesday, the Tarrant County Public Health Department's rolling 7-day average for hospitalizations on July 6 was 154 COVID-19 patients -- 70 more hospitalizations than a month before.

Love added that the positivity rate also seems to be growing, especially in Tarrant County. The most recent data from the TCPH showed the 7-day average for the percent of positive cases was 7% on July 1. One month prior, that number was 2%.

With only roughly 50% of Texans vaccinated and with the increasing spread of the Delta variant, Love expects the number of cases to continue to increase following the July 4 holiday.