Headbands Help Irving Health Care Workers in Their Fight Against COVID-19

Nurses can get burns and sores behind their ears from prolonged mask use

By Deborah Ferguson

Nurses at a hospital in Irving may be a little more comfortable on the job after their plea for soft headbands was answered.

Baylor Scott and White put out a plea on social media this week for soft headbands to keep the nurses from getting burns and sores behind their ears from constant mask use.

It turns out Westin Irving Convention Center hotel had a surplus of headbands. The 180 Run Westin headbands weren't needed due to the suspension of the concierge running program during the downturn.

Visit Irving board members Debbie Haack and Judi Pierson got the surplus headbands, then took it upon themselves to sew buttons in each headband to secure the mask without friction or irritation.

Nurses at Irving's Baylor Scott and White Hospital will have them when they get to work Friday.

"We hope these headbands provide a little comfort for our hard-working health care heroes," Maura Gast, Executive Director of Visit Irving, said in a news release.

