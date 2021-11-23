‘Hamilton' Canceled at Fair Park Tuesday Due to Breakthrough COVID Cases

A Tuesday night performance of the musical Hamilton at the Music Hall at Fair Park has been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 infections within the company, Dallas Summer Musicals says.

Dallas Summer Musicals said future performances of the award-winning show would go on as planned.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Hamilton. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight's performance, Tuesday, November 23, is canceled. pic.twitter.com/CykNg1iNNF — DallasSummerMusicals (@dsmusicals) November 23, 2021

Dallas Summer Musicals said it would try to reschedule everyone who had a ticket to Tuesday's show. Hamilton runs at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Dec. 5.

Dallas Summer Musicals requires masks to be worn by all audience members during performances.