‘Hamilton' Canceled at Fair Park Tuesday Due to Breakthrough COVID Cases

A Tuesday night performance of the musical Hamilton at the Music Hall at Fair Park has been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 infections within the company, Dallas Summer Musicals says.
Dallas Summer Musicals said future performances of the award-winning show would go on as planned.
Dallas Summer Musicals said it would try to reschedule everyone who had a ticket to Tuesday's show. Hamilton runs at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Dec. 5.
Dallas Summer Musicals requires masks to be worn by all audience members during performances.