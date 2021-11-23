Fair Park

‘Hamilton' Canceled at Fair Park Tuesday Due to Breakthrough COVID Cases

Dallas Summer Musicals said future performances of the Tony award-winning show would go on as planned

A Tuesday night performance of the musical Hamilton at the Music Hall at Fair Park has been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 infections within the company, Dallas Summer Musicals says.

Dallas Summer Musicals said future performances of the award-winning show would go on as planned.

Dallas Summer Musicals said it would try to reschedule everyone who had a ticket to Tuesday's show. Hamilton runs at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Dec. 5.

Dallas Summer Musicals requires masks to be worn by all audience members during performances.

