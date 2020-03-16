coronavirus

Grocery Stores, Including Tom Thumb, Look to Hire 4,000 New Employees

By Matt Jackson

tom thumb grocery store dallas
NBC 5 News

Albertsons, Tom Thumb, and Randalls are looking to hire.

The three grocery store chains say they need to hire around 4,000 employees in DFW, Austin, Houston, and Louisiana in response to the increased demand due to the coronavirus.

Positions include temporary and permanent in-store employees and delivery drivers (no CDL required).

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 16

Cases, Closures and Cancellations: What to Know About Coronavirus in North Texas

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

Interested candidates can choose from opportunities throughout the stores from deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments or work on the Front End team as a cashier or courtesy clerk.

Interested applicants can inquire with your local Store Director in the store or online at www.albertsons.com, www.tomthumb.com, or www.randalls.com.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us