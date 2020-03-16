Grocery Stores, Including Tom Thumb, Look to Hire 4,000 New Employees

Albertsons, Tom Thumb, and Randalls are looking to hire.

The three grocery store chains say they need to hire around 4,000 employees in DFW, Austin, Houston, and Louisiana in response to the increased demand due to the coronavirus.

Positions include temporary and permanent in-store employees and delivery drivers (no CDL required).

Interested candidates can choose from opportunities throughout the stores from deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments or work on the Front End team as a cashier or courtesy clerk.

Interested applicants can inquire with your local Store Director in the store or online at www.albertsons.com, www.tomthumb.com, or www.randalls.com.