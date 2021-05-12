covid-19 vaccine

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Offering COVID-19 Vaccines Thursday

People seeking vaccinations are asked to register beforehand

Roger Kisby | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at the district's administration building.

The shots are available for district employees as well as students age 16 and up and anyone else in the community who wants to be vaccinated.

The clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Because there are a limited number of vaccines and time slots available, the district is asking those who want to be vaccinated to complete a sign-up form ahead of time.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered on June 3 and will have a separate sign up form that will be sent prior to that date.

Those with questions are asked to contact health@gcisd.net.

