Grapevine Baseball Team Helps Family Who Lost Mother to COVID-19

The Grapevine High School baseball team is taking their yearly tradition of adopting a local family a step further this year, assisting a family who recently lost their mother to COVID-19.

“It warms our heart to know that we are able to help this family, especially in their time of need,” said Senior Luke Bradshaw.

The team helped to collect donations and gifts for the Mendoza family that they dropped off Wednesday afternoon. Jennifer Mendoza passed away December 3 after contracting COVID-19 and only days after giving birth to her youngest child. She left behind a husband and four children.

“It was a really heartbreaking moment, I lost someone really important to my own life,” said David Mendoza, Jennifer’s brother.

David Mendoza said the gifts were a welcome bright spot amid an incredibly trying month. For the baseball team, it was a chance to give back in a meaningful way.

“I think it is important especially nowadays to help someone when you are able to,” said Head Coach Jimmy Webster. “The givers are the recipients as much as the recipients of the gifts.”

If you’d like to help the Mendoza with funeral expenses, you can click here.