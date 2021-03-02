Governor's Rollbacks Add ‘Another Level of Nerves' for Some Awaiting Vaccine

With masks no longer required by state law starting Wednesday, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel grew a little dimmer for new mom Sarah Fry.

“It’s great for businesses and everything. But as a new mom, it just adds another level of nerves,” Fry said.

While nursing her 2-month-old, she won’t be getting the vaccine.

So for Fry, Tuesday’s announcement of a rollback on restrictions felt like being restricted to more time at home in order to keep her family safe.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I think we'll be way more cautious before going anywhere now,” said Fry.

Some will be more cautious about who they let in.

Today, nonprofit Bryan’s House was among those who announced they’ll continue to require masks for entry.

“I want to protect the lives of my teachers as well as those who are front-line workers. We're working with kids who have critical medical needs, so I just feel very passionate about that,” said CEO Abigail Erickson-Torres.

Erickson-Torres said she fears the change could complicate measures they’ve taken to prevent the virus’ spread among the kids they serve and their families.

So though masks are no longer required by the state, she’s urging people to follow CDC guidance.

"Please think about wearing a mask. If not for you, for a senior or child with special needs that doesn't have the choice,” Erickson-Torres said.