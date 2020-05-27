coronavirus

Gov. Greg Abbott to Provide Update Wednesday Afternoon on COVID-19 Surge Response

Amarillo area meatpacking workers hit hard by 2019 novel coronavirus

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press briefing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 surge response in the Amarillo area, a region hard hit by clusters of cases of the virus found in workers in area meatpacking plants.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live from Amarillo City Hall at the top of this page.

Surge teams descended on the area after clusters with hundreds of cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Panhandle meatpacking plants. The state's surge response team was dispatched to provide PPE and testing materials to those working in the region.

The Amarillo area is responsible for 25% of the nation's beef supply.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, and Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.

Prior to the press conference, Abbott is expected to meet with Amarillo officials and local Amarillo legislators including State Senator Kel Seliger (R-District 31) and State Representatives Four Price (R-District 87), John Smithee (R-District 86), and Ken King (R-District 88).

