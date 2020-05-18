Gov. Greg Abbott to Discuss Continued ‘Open Texas’ Effort Monday Afternoon

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to address Monday the state's, "continued safe and strategic opening" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at about 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.

On the same day gyms, non-essential manufacturing and other facilities will be allowed to open under limited 25% capacity, the governor is expected to also address when bars and childcare facilities will also be allowed to open their doors.

Abbott may also announce when restaurants and other businesses opened during the previous wave of reopenings may increase their capacity beyond the current 25% limitation.

The governor will also take part in a live interview with NBC 5 Monday afternoon during NBC 5 News at 6 p.m.

Live video from the news conference will appear in the player above at the top of this story. This article will be updated following the governor's news conference.