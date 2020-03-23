coronavirus

Gov. Greg Abbott Postpones Runoff Primary Election in Response to COVID-19

Greg Abbott
NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday issued a proclamation postponing the runoff primary election scheduled for May 26 until July 14 as part of the state's effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The new date is the same date as the special election for Texas State Senate District 14.

"The postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the governor's recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing," the governor's office said Friday. "Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others. This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans."

Early voting for the postponed runoff primary election will now begin Monday, July 6.

View the proclamation here.

