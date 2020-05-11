Gov. Abbott Wants All Residents and Staff at All Texas Nursing Homes Tested

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his orders to test all residents and staff at every nursing home in the state for COVID-19.

Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to develop and implement a testing plan.

Abbott said the plan needs to be based on the guidance of Vice President Mike Pence and Doctor Deborah Birx.

"The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity—especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes," said Governor Abbott. "This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM, and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained."