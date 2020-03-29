coronavirus

Gov. Abbott to Give Update on State’s Coronavirus Response

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give the update at 2 p.m. Sunday

Getty Images

Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update Sunday afternoon on the state's response to COVID-19.

The news conference will be given at the Texas Capitol at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on this page.

Abbott will be joined by Dr. John Hellerstedt, the Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

The governor's office did not provide additional details.

