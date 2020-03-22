Gov. Abbott to Give Update on COVID-19 Response Sunday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update at 3 p.m. Sunday on the state's efforts to combat the new coronavirus.

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd will also be at the news conference, according to Abbott's office.

The governor's office did not provide any additional details about what would be discussed.

As of Sunday, there have been five deaths and 334 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 7,000 people have been tested for the virus.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.