Gov. Abbott to Address Statewide Response to Coronavirus in Virtual Town Hall

Nexstar Broadcasting is hosting a live virtual Town Hall meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

The governor will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by top state government officials from the departments of health, infectious diseases, education, and emergency management.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the one-hour virtual Town Hall will take place at the studios of KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and livestream video.

Viewers will be invited to submit questions to the Governor and the other state officials via social media using the hashtag #AskAbbott. KXAN-TV anchor Robert Hadlock will host.

Joining the Governor for the virtual Town Hall will be -- Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner; Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services; and Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner.

The Town Hall will open with Governor Abbott providing the latest information the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis, followed by a fifteen-minute question and answer session between Governor Abbott, the other state officials, and Mr. Hadlock.

The broadcast will then allow approximately forty-five minutes of questions submitted by viewers around the state. Viewers can pose a question to the Governor or any of the show’s guests via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #AskAbbott. Preference will be given to those questions submitted as videos rather than texts.



