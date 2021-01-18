Gov. Abbott to Address COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Tuesday

Following a roundtable discussion with medical professionals in Houston on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccination effort while also outlining his 2021 legislative priorities for a healthier Texas.

Abbott will be at Houston Methodist Hospital where he'll be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD, and Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD.

Last week Abbott announced the state was the first to administer more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and that providers should expect to receive more than 600,000 more doses per week statewide.

The news conference with the governor's remarks are expected to start at about 12:15 p.m. Live video from that event will appear in the player at the top of this page.