Gov. Abbott, HHSC Announce $9 Million in Funding Headed to Nursing Facilities for COVID-19 Prevention

The Texas Health Services Commission (HHSC) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, announced $9 million in federal funding for nursing facilities to implement infection control projects to protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19, Abbott announced Tuesday.

"We know that older Texans are more susceptible to COVID-19, and Texas is committed to ensuring that nursing facilities have the tools they need to keep their residents and staff safe," said Abbott in a prepared statement. "The resources available through this federal funding will help maintain infection control within these facilities. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable populations, mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, and protect public health."

Nursing facility providers in Texas will be able to submit applications to the HHSC to apply for the federal funding starting July 1.

If approved, providers will be able to receive funds for infection control resources, including thermometers and temperature scanning equipment, plexiglass barriers or portable walls, and N-95 test-fit equipment.

"Nursing facilities have this opportunity to apply for funding to enhance health and safety protections for the people they serve," said David Kostroun, deputy executive commissioner for HHSC’s Regulatory Services Division. "During this unprecedented time, we are directing providers to pursue every avenue to mitigate the spread of this virus."

The deadline for applications is Aug. 30. Visit the HHS website for more information or to apply.

In May, Abbott and the HSSC also allocated $3.6 million in funding for nursing facilities to purchase tablets, webcams, and headphones to connect residents with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic in a similar application process.