Gov. Abbott Asks Insurers to Waive Costs of Coronavirus Testing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking health insurance providers to waive co-pays and testing costs associated with the new coronavirus.

Abbott on Tuesday asked providers to waive co-payments, deductibles and other costs of testing for COVID-19, which has been confirmed in more than two dozen people across the state.

"We must ensure no Texan is denied access to testing resources relating to coronavirus," Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott encouraged people who suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19 to use telemedicine for help.

"Consulting a physician from home is a practical way to avoid getting sick, prevent the spread of the virus, and help ensure that emergency rooms are available for those who truly need them," Abbott said.

Several providers have already begun waiving costs for medically necessary coronavirus testing, Abbott said. Those organizations include:

Aetna (CVS)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Cigna Health of Texas, Inc.

Community Health Choice, Inc.

Golden Rule Insurance (UHC)

Humana Health Plan of Texas, Inc.

Molina Healthcare Insurance Company of Texas

Oscar Insurance Company

Scott & White Health Plan

Superior Health Plan (Centene)

United Healthcare Insurance Company

People who receive benefits through Medicaid and CHIP will be able to receive free testing at no cost, Abbott said.

Anyone with questions about the costs of care should contact their plan administrator to confirm their benefits.