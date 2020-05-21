Gov. Abbott Announces 44 New COVID-19 Testing Sites

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced 44 new COVID-19 testing sites will open at CVS drive-through pharmacies across the state Friday with another 36 to come by the end of the month.
"Texas continues to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 testing in our communities, and these new drive-thru testing sites provided by CVS Health will further expand access to these tests throughout the state," said Abbott. "I thank CVS Health for establishing these drive-thru testing sites here in the Lone Star State. We are committed to working with our health partners in the public and private sectors to expand our testing capabilities, protect public health, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
People requesting tests must stay in their cars at the drive-through window where they will be provided a test kit and instructions on how to use the self-swab tests. A CVS team member will observe the test to make sure it's done properly and then the test will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing.
Results should be available in three days.
The test kits will be available to people who meet the criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those needing tests will be required to register in advance on CVS' website.
The following locations in North Texas will begin testing Friday:
- CVS Pharmacy, 4100 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010
- CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Crowley Road, Crowley, TX 76036
- CVS Pharmacy, 3133 East Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
- CVS Pharmacy, 3614 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107
- CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034
- CVS Pharmacy, 5702 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040
- CVS Pharmacy, 4203 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- CVS Pharmacy, 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76092
- CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248
- CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063
- CVS Pharmacy, 1413 Oates Drive, Mesquite, TX 75043
- CVS Pharmacy, 8995 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 2100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 2101 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023
- CVS Pharmacy, 605 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080
- CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Saginaw, Saginaw, TX 76179
CVS plans to expand to 80 locations by the end of the month. To see a full list of locations state-wide, click here.