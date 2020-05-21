Gov. Abbott Announces 44 New COVID-19 Testing Sites

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced 44 new COVID-19 testing sites will open at CVS drive-through pharmacies across the state Friday with another 36 to come by the end of the month.

"Texas continues to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 testing in our communities, and these new drive-thru testing sites provided by CVS Health will further expand access to these tests throughout the state," said Abbott. "I thank CVS Health for establishing these drive-thru testing sites here in the Lone Star State. We are committed to working with our health partners in the public and private sectors to expand our testing capabilities, protect public health, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

People requesting tests must stay in their cars at the drive-through window where they will be provided a test kit and instructions on how to use the self-swab tests. A CVS team member will observe the test to make sure it's done properly and then the test will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing.

Results should be available in three days.

The test kits will be available to people who meet the criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those needing tests will be required to register in advance on CVS' website.

The following locations in North Texas will begin testing Friday:

CVS Pharmacy, 4100 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010

CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Crowley Road, Crowley, TX 76036

CVS Pharmacy, 3133 East Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

CVS Pharmacy, 3614 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107

CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034

CVS Pharmacy, 5702 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040

CVS Pharmacy, 4203 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

CVS Pharmacy, 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76092

CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248

CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063

CVS Pharmacy, 1413 Oates Drive, Mesquite, TX 75043

CVS Pharmacy, 8995 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070

CVS Pharmacy, 2100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

CVS Pharmacy, 2101 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023

CVS Pharmacy, 605 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080

CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Saginaw, Saginaw, TX 76179

CVS plans to expand to 80 locations by the end of the month. To see a full list of locations state-wide, click here.