Good Dog! Ennis ISD K-9 Trains for New Mission

Schools across North Texas are closed through at least April 3, and the team at Ennis ISD thinks a little humor may be just what the doctor ordered.

Bill Honza, the district's communications officer, sent NBC 5 video of the district's police dog, Enli, still on duty protecting schools and students.

Honza says Enli's job is to find narcotics in schools, but "she also has a unique talent at finding another hard-to-find item."

The video shows Enli as she sniffs her way around an empty classroom, walks by a file cabinet, then turns back, tail wagging to alert her handler she's on to something.

The officer opens the bottom drawer and finds...a roll of toilet paper.

Toilet paper, as we all know, is hard to find in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Shoppers buy it up as soon as it hits the shelves, and Honza says the video of Enli finding a roll is their way of "just trying to lighten things up at Ennis ISD."