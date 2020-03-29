Globe Life Field Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

A person working on the new Globe Life Field tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company building the stadium.

Manhattan Construction was notified Wednesday of the test results and said in a written statement that the "affected work area has been cleared of personnel and is being sanitized."

The company said it implemented new measures, including a single point of entry for all specialty trades personnel, where they would have their temperatures monitored.

Employees will also have wristband that is color-coded for each day to show they went through that point of entry and had their temperature taken, Manhattan Construction said.

All personnel delivering materials to the site will also be required to check in there to get the proper admission to go to the loading dock, according to the company.

Manhattan said the site would also be cleaned during each day. The work day has also been restricted to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A total of 21 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Arlington as of Friday afternoon, including one death. There are 128 cases in Tarrant County, which has been under a stay at home order since Tuesday.

Public works, residential and commercial construction are permitted under the order.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott