Get To Know the Blue Angels Pilots Flying Across Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels
will fly above North Texas on Wednesday to honor health care workers and first responders on the front line of the fight against COVID-19. Get to know the pilots behind the awesome maneuvers.
Commander Brian C. Kesselring is a native of Fargo, North Dakota. He graduated from Concordia College, MN, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts undergraduate degree with majors in Physics, Mathematics, and Business while also competing in basketball and track & field. Upon graduation, Brian attended Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, where he earned his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in March 2001.
Brian joined the Blue Angels in September 2019. He has accumulated more than 3,900 flight hours and has 812 carrier-arrested landings. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, six Strike/Flight Air Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various personal, unit and service awards.
Lieutenant Commander James Haley is a native of Canadian, Texas. He graduated from New Mexico Military Institute in 2005, where he lettered in football and track. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering in 2009, and earned his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.
James joined the Blue Angels in September 2018. He has accumulated more than 1,700 flight hours and has 266 carrier-arrested landings. His decorations include a Strike Flight Air Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various personal and unit awards.
Major Frank Zastoupil is a native of Kingwood, Texas and graduated from Kingwood High School in 2005. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 2009. Frank earned his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps through the Platoon Leaders Course in 2009 and reported to The Basic School (TBS) at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico, Virginia to complete training. Following TBS, Frank was assigned to the Center for Advanced Operational Culture Learning (CAOCL) for Russian language and culture training.
Frank joined the Blue Angels in September 2019. He has accumulated more than 1,000 flight hours across three different tactical platforms, has ten carrier arrested landings and 90 shipboard vertical landings. His decorations include three Strike Flight Air Medals, one Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and various personal and unit awards.
Lieutenant Commander James Cox is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, and graduated from Great Bridge High School in 2001. He attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration in 2005. Following college, he worked in Washington, D.C. in sales and consulting until 2009, when he joined the Navy and earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island.
James joined the Blue Angels in September 2018. He has accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours and has 200 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various personal and unit awards.
Lieutenant Commander Cary Rickoff is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated from Riverwood High School in 2005, where he lettered in baseball. He attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Anthropology and Anatomy in 2009, and earned his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.
Cary joined the Blue Angels in September 2018. He has accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours and over 180 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include a Strike Flight Air Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various other unit and personal awards.
Lieutenant Julius Bratton is a native of Woodlawn, Tennessee and graduated from Northwest High School in 2007, where he lettered in football and track & field. He attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography in 2011, and was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy.
Julius joined the Blue Angels in September 2019. He has accumulated more than 1,500 flight hours and has 207 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include a Strike Flight Air Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various other unit and personal awards.
Lieutenant Commander Adam Kerrick is a native of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Abington High School in 2001, where he lettered in football and lacrosse. Adam also earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 72 of Overlook Hills, Pennsylvania, and served as a fireman at McKinley Fire Company, Montgomery County. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 2005, and earned his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.
Adam joined the Blue Angels in September 2018. He has accumulated more than 1,600 flight hours and has more than 250 carrier-arrested landings. His decorations include three Air Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various personal and unit awards.
Lieutenant Brian Abe is a native of Richardson, Texas, and graduated from Berkner High School in 1997. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy and completed basic training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, in February 1998. Brian attended Aviation Electronics Technician “A” School in Pensacola, Florida and graduated in June 1998.
Brian joined the Blue Angels in September 2019. His decorations include three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, six Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various personal and unit awards.