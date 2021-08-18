Garland ISD to Offer Parent-Led Virtual Learning Amid Growing COVID-19 Concerns

Back-to-school is in full swing in North Texas, and it’s already come with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As the pandemic continues and the virus evolves, school leaders are faced with tough decisions when it comes to the safety of students.

Wednesday, Garland ISD responded to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 with an important update for parents. In a letter to families, the district acknowledged parents' worries over the spread of COVID-19 on its campuses, focusing particularly on elementary schools.

Starting August 23, the district will launch a parent-led temporary virtual learning (TVL) option for students in PreK through Sixth grade – emphasizing that this is a short-term option.

The letter to parents reads in part:

“Parents will serve as the at-home teacher and will be fully responsible for monitoring and assuring their child’s learning.”

Garland ISD is currently reporting 629 lab-confirmed student cases. That is roughly 1.17% of the district’s entire student population. They’re reporting 87 lab-confirmed staff cases. Just 1.19% of all employees. The district says 256 all cases were diagnosed prior to the start of school this month.

The district said it will provide parent-led virtual students with videos and activities posted to CANVAS – the district's online platform.

Enrollment for the TVL option begins August 19 and closes at 11:59pm August 20.