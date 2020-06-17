Garland ISD

Garland ISD Families to Choose Between In-Person and Virtual Learning

Wednesday's decision to give parents two options comes on the heels of a similar decision by Fort Worth ISD

Garland Independent School District families will be able to choose between in-person and virtual instruction for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, the district announced Wednesday.

Both options will be full-time, meaning there is no hybrid in-person and online learning option available.

The district will implement "heightened hygiene and disinfection protocols" for those who choose in-person learning on Garland ISD campuses. For those who choose the online option, district-provided technology and internet hotspots will be available as needed.

“GISD has been advocating with the Texas Education Agency and state leadership to be able to offer these two options,” said Superintendent Dr. Ricardo López in a written statement. “We want to give our families the power to choose what’s right for them at this time.”

More specific details on the two options will be available at a further date, according to the district. Garland ISD plans to return to school in August.

Earlier Wednesday, Fort Worth ISD also announced their plan to offer parents the option of choosing between in-person and online instruction for their children for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

