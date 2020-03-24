Garland

Garland City Council Orders Shelter In Place, Postpones Election

A shelter-in-place order is officially underway in Garland.

City council members met in a special session this week, issuing the order through midnight on April 7.

Citizens must stay at home for all but essential work and shopping in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the order states.

Anyone within a household who has tested positive for COVID-19 is ordered to remain in isolation.

The Garland City Council also postponed its general election six months to Nov. 3 to keep voters from gathering.

The city has set up an information line, 972-205-3900, to help connect residents to health resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call your primary care physician first for medical and testing advice.
