FWISD Superintendent Announces Pass/Fail Grading System for Remainder of School Year

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner has announced a pass/fail grading system for the last two reporting periods of the school year.

All grade levels and courses will now be graded using this system.

Students will receive grades of either "P" for passing or "F" for failing.

According to the FWISD Superintendent, the school district believes this to be the most equitable system considering the differences in the students' home learning environments.

Academic achievements like valedictorian, salutatorian, and Latin honors will be determined based on the GPA and class rank at the end of the first semester.