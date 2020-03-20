FW Botanic Garden Closes Temporarily

NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is closed to the public in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Staff will continue to work at the garden during the closure to continue with upkeep and maintenance. The garden has canceled all activities related to GROW, an educational program offered in partnership with the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, have been canceled. That includes activities related to education, volunteers and membership. Administrators urge the public to follow the Botanic Garden and GROW on social media to find virtual educational activities.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the oldest botanic garden in Texas. It comprises 110 acres in the Fort Worth cultural district near downtown and includes the beautiful Fuller Garden, the historic Rose Garden, the Japanese Garden, and the Victor and Cleyone Tinsley Garden, which features plants native to north central Texas. Visit www.fwbg.org for more information.