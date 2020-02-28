Frisco Technology Company Helping New York State Track Travelers from China

A North Texas company is behind new technology that helps connect health officials with travelers at risk of coronavirus.

MTX Group in Frisco was contacted by the New York State Department of Health after John F. Kennedy International Airport was designated as one of several airports nationwide that processes travelers from China.

Das Nobel, the founder and CEO of the company, says the health department was looking for database solutions that could help monitor those passengers.

People flying in from China who consent to having their contact information placed into the system are later contacted by the health department through text messages. The health department can stay in contact with the travelers, through text messages, over the 14-day self-monitoring period to see if any coronavirus symptoms begin appearing.

Noble says the app is a way for health officials to stay connected with travelers in case any concerns are raised within those 14 days. “We can alert the local health departments that these specific states or counties may have the potential for danger in terms of spreading this disease.”

Nobel said the information gathered provides real-time information on predicting possible at-risk communities and monitors the spread of infectious disease.

Although this was initially created for tracking coronavirus, Nobel says it could have future uses for tracking seasonal viruses like the flu or any future outbreaks.

“We do believe that it’s an investment that will work well for the state government agencies for the long run,” Nobel said.

This was just created for the New York State Department of Health. But MTX Group is actively working in hopes other state agencies will pick it up as well.