coronavirus

Frisco Teacher’s Heartfelt Message to Her Students

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Imagine being a teacher, planning an entire school year curriculum and then having everything upended.

That is the reality for teachers across the country right now.

A teacher at Coy Miller Elementary in Frisco ISD decided it was time to tell the world how she felt. She posted a heartfelt message on Facebook. In it she writes in part, “If a 29-year-old with more understanding of all this and a better grasp of her emotions is feeling like this, imagine how some of your littles are feeling. Talk to them and give them extra love these next few weeks. They might need it,” Natalie Saldivar wrote.

"What type of crazy person cries about not having to go to work?"you might ask. This girl🙋‍♀️🤷‍♀️.Tonight, as I was...

Posted by Natalie Nicole on Sunday, March 22, 2020

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFrisco
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us