Frisco Teacher’s Heartfelt Message to Her Students

Imagine being a teacher, planning an entire school year curriculum and then having everything upended.

That is the reality for teachers across the country right now.

A teacher at Coy Miller Elementary in Frisco ISD decided it was time to tell the world how she felt. She posted a heartfelt message on Facebook. In it she writes in part, “If a 29-year-old with more understanding of all this and a better grasp of her emotions is feeling like this, imagine how some of your littles are feeling. Talk to them and give them extra love these next few weeks. They might need it,” Natalie Saldivar wrote.