Frisco Teacher Surprises Students With Social Distancing Visits

Teachers across North Texas are some of those unsung heroes helping others deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

A Frisco ISD Kindergarten teacher took it to the next level. Understanding she couldn’t actually hug and hang out with her students like she wanted, she got creative.

Ms. Vandever of Vaughn Elementary stopped by all 30 of her students’ homes, at a social distance, of course, to drop off goodies and see how they were doing.

In an email to all the parents, Vandever wrote in part:

"I'm having a hard time even coming up with words to describe what today has been like- how much I LOVED finally getting to see everyone in person again and how much I hated not being able to hug my precious kiddos. I have missed them more than I can express and it filled my heart so much to see them again!! I’m heartbroken over the days that we won't get to spend in our classroom together- the hugs and morning conversations and recesses that will have to wait. I'm heartbroken that our year together, physically in the classroom, was cut short. But our year as a class, as a "family of friends" as we like to call ourselves, is absolutely not over!!"

She wished the parents and students well and applauded them all for their resiliency.