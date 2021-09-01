Frisco ISD

Frisco Students Launch Petition Calling for Mask Mandate in Schools

The petition is posted as part of the 'Create and Enforce COVID Safety Protocols' movement on Change.org

A group of students in the Frisco Independent School District wants their voices to be heard in the debate over mask mandates.

The students launched a Change.org petition calling for the Frisco ISD to require masks for everyone.

Two students, Katherine Shaw and Srinath Nandigam, launched the petition which had more than 2,800 online signatures as of this writing.

The petition site says, "Given the severity of COVID-19 and the rise of numerous variants, we believe more should be done by the district in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, as well as parents and family members at home."

The students say they will present the petition to the school board at their general meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 and encourage supports to join them.

