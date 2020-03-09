Frisco ISD Notifies Parents About Coronavirus Case With Ties to School District

On Monday, Frisco ISD sent an email to parents and guardians letting them know a parent from Tadlock Elementary School in Frisco tested positive for COVID-19.

"Frisco ISD is currently working with the Collin County Health Department and Denton County Public Health on additional steps to help contain further exposure to our community for when our students return to school from spring break," the email read. "We encourage our families to keep children at home when they are sick or experiencing a fever."

The school district is currently on spring break. The Coleman family lives across the street from Tadlock Elementary. They spoke to NBC 5 as they were leaving for a camping trip.

"We live in a diverse neighborhood where a lot of parents travel for a living, so it's not surprising with the international travel that I'm sure happens that someone would be exposed to it," parent Valerie Coleman said. "I personally think it's a matter of being more cautious than fearful."

Frisco ISD said it expected more cases to be reported as testing for Corona virus ramped up across the country.

"I don't have a great fear that the whole community is going to catch it," Coleman said. "But awareness is important."