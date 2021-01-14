Friends, Family Grieve Loss of Beloved Former Lewisville Fighting Farmer Football Player

High school football players and loved ones gathered today in Lewisville to remember a popular former player who died this week.

Few were the times you didn’t see a smile on Kwentin Huddleston’s face.

“The only time he’s not smiling is when he’s on the football field,” said his mother Chimere Crump. “They called him Big Q. Everyone knows Q.”

Football was his life since the age of six.

Huddleston played center for the Lewisville Fighting Farmers.

He graduated in 2019 and went on to play at Texas Southern University until COVID-19 hit.

Huddleston then began attending Navarro College, according to his mother.

Last Saturday, a lethargic Huddleston was rushed to the hospital, suffering from pancreatitis and diabetic acidosis, she said. His condition worsened and sepsis set in.

COVID-19 was also detected.

“It was just a big mixing bowl worth of bad things that happened all at the same time,” said Crump. “It didn’t help that he did have COVID-19 because the COVID-19 had turned into pneumonia which was causing him trouble breathing.”

Huddleston died two days later. He was 19-years-old.

“Tough loss for just a beautiful kid and a beautiful soul,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville High’s head football coach and athletic coordinator. “Really didn’t know how sick he was. Just kind of came on us really fast.”

Coach Odle says #74 always stood out from the pack.

“His personality was so outgoing and his leadership traits, and of course he was a really good player and a strong kid. He was a leader in the weight room,” said Odle.

Huddleston was also a mentor to younger students and his little sister.

“He used to walk by my room all the time and like he’d see me in there, being my normal teenage self, and just point at me and just start dancing,” said sister La-Mya Wyrick with a smile.

Friends and family gathered Thursday afternoon for a balloon release and prayer vigil in Huddleston’s memory.

“He’s smiling at us,” said Crump. “I know y’all see that smile. Big Q smile.”

The family has established a GoFundMe account. If you would like to help, click here.

