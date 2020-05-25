borden dairy

Free Milk for Dallas Families Through Mayor’s Milk Initiative

According to the City of Dallas, the initiative is a partnership with Dallas-based Borden Dairy, Dallas ISD, and local faith leaders

Free milk is available for families in Dallas through the "Mayor's Milk Initiative," Mayor Eric Johnson announced Friday.

According to the City of Dallas, the initiative is a partnership with Dallas-based Borden Dairy, Dallas ISD and local faith leaders.

The City of Dallas said that Borden will deliver the milk to schools and houses of worship, where faith-based volunteers and participating nonprofits will distribute the milk to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two distributions are at Eladio R. Martinez Learning Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, and at St. Philip’s School and Community Center from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eladio R. Martinez Learning Center is located at 4500 Bernal Drive, and St. Philip’s School and Community Center is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Anyone is eligible to pick up the milk. The milk is free and recipients do not need to bring an ID.

