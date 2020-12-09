Free COVID-19 Testing Available at Globe Life Park

COVID-19 testing is being offered at Globe Life Park in Arlington for free.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over Globe Life Park and showed short lines for testing Wednesday afternoon.

The test is administered as an oral swab test and are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through Dec. 15.

The testing is located at the Lot F parking lot on Ballpark Way in Arlington.

Those going to be tested should enter through the F5 entrance off of AT&T Way.

Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online.