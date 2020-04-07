Fourth Fort Worth Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

A fourth Fort Worth Officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department says.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the officer has been off work since March 20th and is doing well while recovering at home.

The first three officers tested positive for coronavirus at the end of March.

Fort Worth police said they have created a team dedicated to investigating the movements and encounters of each officer who tests positive for the virus.

This team will notify anyone who may be at risk or need to self-isolate, the department said.

The department is also disinfecting the vehicles and office spaces where the officers worked.